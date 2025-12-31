Left Menu

Doubt Cast on Russia's Alleged Attack Accusation

U.S. ambassador Matthew Whitaker expressed skepticism over Russia's claim that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence. The alleged attack has been denied by Ukraine, labeled as a fabrication by Russia to justify further aggression. The incident raises concerns amidst ongoing peace efforts.

In an unfolding geopolitical tension, U.S. ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, has expressed doubt about Russia's accusation that Ukraine targeted President Vladimir Putin's residence. Whitaker's comments come as he awaits U.S. intelligence confirmation on the matter.

During an interview with Fox Business, Whitaker highlighted the timing of the alleged attack, questioning its impact on peace negotiations Ukraine is anxious to conclude. He characterized the reported incident as incongruent with current diplomatic efforts.

Russia's allegations of a long-range drone attack have been robustly denied by Ukraine, labeling them as deceitful pretexts for continued Russian military actions. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, relaying Putin's claims, conveyed his anger but acknowledged the need for verified intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

