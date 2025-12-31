The Tragic Passing of Tatiana Schlossberg: A Life Cut Short by Rare Leukemia

Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of the 35th U.S. president John F. Kennedy, has passed away at the age of 35 after battling a rare form of leukemia, as revealed in November. Her demise was publicly announced by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum via social media.

In November, Schlossberg shared her diagnosis in an essay for The New Yorker, identifying her condition as acute myeloid leukemia with a rare mutation, a disease impacting the blood and bone marrow.

The loss of Schlossberg marks a poignant moment, adding another chapter to the storied Kennedy family's enduring legacy while highlighting the relentless grip of rare diseases like her own.

