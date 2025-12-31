Market Turbulence: Financials Weigh on Indices Amid AI Integration Push

The financial sector exerted downward pressure on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other key indices on Tuesday amid unstable trading conditions. Meanwhile, communication services stocks rose thanks to a notable performance by Meta Platforms, which announced plans to acquire AI startup Manus to advance its artificial intelligence capabilities.

Tech stocks, including Apple and Nvidia, experienced fluctuations following their longest winning streak since September, with Apple dipping 0.2% and Nvidia remaining stable. This adjustment follows a rally that pushed the S&P 500 to a record high last week, prompting discussions on valuation and allocation adjustments by investors.

Citigroup shares declined 1% after confirming the sale of its Russian unit, AO Citibank, at a strategic loss. Analysts view it as a step towards resolving legacy issues despite its financial implications. Investors eye potential upward trends as the holiday-truncated week progresses, mindful of traditional rallies and possible market volatility.

