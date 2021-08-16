Left Menu

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 16-08-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 22:27 IST
Biker dies after being hit by flying peacock in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In a freak accident, a 34-year-old man died and his wife injured after he lost control of his two-wheeler and fell on the road when a flying peacock hit him at Ayyanthole near here on Monday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Pramosh, was going to the Thrissur railway station to drop his wife when the bird flew from the nearby paddy field and hit him while it was crossing the road.

Pramosh lost control of the two-wheeler and he and his wife fell on the road.

Though he was rushed to the hospital in a car immediately, his life could not be saved, police said.

His wife is admitted to a hospital here.

The couple got married only six months ago, they said.

The peacock also died and the carcass was removed from the road by forest officials.

Police said a case has been registered.

