Molekule, Leader in Reinventing Air Purification, Partners with Prominent Lifestyle Club The Quorum to Provide Clean Breathing Air for its Mumbai Members

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Molekule features award-winning PECO air purification technology that destroys indoor air pollutants • Inactivates up to 99.99% of coronavirus strains (porcine & bovine) and H1N1 flu virus* Molekule, a cutting-edge air purification company, today announces a partnership with The Quorum Mumbai to help provide a safe environment and access to clean breathing air for all its members. Molekule products rely on patented PECO technology, which goes beyond filtration to destroy microscopic pollutants like mold, viruses, bacteria, ozone, and VOCs at the molecular level. The addition of Molekule's premium air purifiers to The Quorum will contribute to an enhanced member experience, as Molekule’s air purifiers bring together advanced technology & award-winning design to destroy the widest range of indoor air pollutants compared to conventional air purifiers.

The Quorum is a premium lifestyle club with a unique blend of hospitality and philosophy of being community-led that aims to provide a wholesome experience with its content-driven, design-focused, and experiential approach to a discerning audience across Mumbai and Gurgaon. As part of this partnership, Molekule will provide 20 award-winning Air Mini air purifiers to The Quorum Mumbai. The Air Mini’s will be set up in the common areas and co-working spaces in a bid to help people breathe cleaner, purified air even in a shared space. This comes at a perfect time when the government is easing lockdown rules on one hand, while staying healthy and protecting ourselves from the virus remain the utmost priority. While everyone is encouraged to maintain Covid-appropriate behavior at The Quorum, this partnership aims to help members feel safe as they continue to return to the club.

Molekule’s proprietary PECO technology is the result of over 25 years of research and development in the field, and the novel approach to air purification has been validated by numerous third-party research institutions. In 2020, the University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering and College of Veterinary Medicine undertook a project to test PECO’s ability to inactivate viruses from the air that passes through the device. The research was led by Dr. Chris Hogan and Dr. Montserrat Torremorell and demonstrated that Molekule’s PECO air purification technology inactivates coronavirus strains (bovine and porcine strains) and the H1N1 flu virus by up to 99.99% in single-pass experiments. * Speaking on the partnership with The Quorum, Karan Khemka, India Country Manager at Molekule, said, “Molekule and The Quorum‘s approach to business is quite similar, which is to provide a top-notch experience to its consumers. Clean air is the need of the hour, and we are extremely pleased to bring clean air to The Quorum to provide peace of mind to its members. We look forward to deepening our roots in the Indian market.” Vivek Narain, Founder & CEO, The Quorum, said, ''We're delighted to have Molekule's support across The Quorum's dual-city network. As a private members' club, our unique social contract allows us to better communicate and enforce the rules of engagement within our spaces, making us a safer sanctuary for all who walk through our doors. With Molekule's powerful air purifiers supporting our enhanced air quality infrastructure, our members can breathe easy at The Q.'' Molekule Air Mini is currently available on Amazon.in at a discounted price of INR 31,999 in response to the Covid-19 crisis. Air Mini is designed for rooms up to 23 sq meters – ideal for apartments, bedrooms, home offices, and more. The purifier has 5 different fan speeds that can be adjusted as required. The energy consumption is between 18-53 watts, and the noise level varies between 36-62dBA, pending fan speed. It is quiet, ozone-free, and has a robust proven history of using oxidation to destroy airborne pollutants.

*Testing completed on an Air Mini device with the University of Minnesota, USA in November 2020: • Test lab name: University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering and College of Veterinary Medicine • Test target (model name): Air Mini • Test method: Tested each H1N1 flu virus, Bovine coronavirus(BCoV), and Porcine respiratory coronavirus(PRCV) in single pass experiments and measured in three ways -- fluorimetry, viral titer and RT-qPCR -- at the inlet and outlet of an air flow duct that was developed based on ASHRAE standards 52.2 and 145.2 and adapted to fit around the target Air Mini device. Device operated on the highest setting. Test results**:​ • 99.99% inactivation of H1N1 flu virus.

• 99.9% inactivation of Bovine coronavirus (BCoV).

• 99% inactivation of Porcine respiratory coronavirus (PRCV).

• More testing details available at https://molekule.science/molekule-mini-inactivates-strains-of-airborne-animal-coronavirus-and-influenza/ **Test results may vary depending on the test conditions including particle size and the environment. The performance in actual real life may vary based on environmental factors and individual use. No air purifier can completely reduce exposure to viruses and Molekule encourages the use of protective equipment and medical countermeasures suggested by government and health authorities.

About Molekule Molekule is a U.S. based company that is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on more than 20 years of research and development, our patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of tiny pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens. Using science to revolutionize air purification in ways that the industry hasn't seen, PECO sits at the crux of Molekule's air purification technology and has been rigorously validated by continual third-party laboratories and continual internal testing. We believe air pollution is one of the greatest challenges of our time, as it has been attributed to seven million premature deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization. This is why we are dedicated to the fight for clean air and are actively working with scientists, doctors, sufferers, and policymakers to offer a fundamentally different approach to air purification. Today, Molekule is available on Amazon.in in India through authorized resellers. For more information, visit https://molekule.com/in-en/.

