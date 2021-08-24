Left Menu

India data centre capacity to rise over 4 times by FY26: Honeywell

Tech major Honeywell on Tuesday said its solutions for data centres are helping drive profitability for customers through reduced maintenance cost, optimised uptime and enhanced security. As Indias data centre industry grows, Honeywells connected and integrated technology solutions can help meet the larger sustainability goals, Modi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 15:24 IST
Tech major Honeywell on Tuesday said its solutions for data centres are helping drive profitability for customers through reduced maintenance cost, optimised uptime and enhanced security. The Nasdaq-listed company, which is a global leader in connected buildings, said India's data centre capacity is forecast to rise 4.5X by FY25-26. About 30 per cent of capex cost is power-linked costs. ''In India, we have about 600 megawatt capacity, capacity of data centre is measured in megawatts and today, capital for roughly about 1,000 megawatt capacity is committed...another about 1350 megawatt of capacity is in final stages of finalisation, the two together what we see is about 4x growth of the data centre capacity in the next four or five years,'' Ashish Modi, President at Honeywell Building Technologies Asia, told reporters. Honeywell's data centre solutions have a presence in over 62 countries and its platform for data centre is used in about 5,000 data centres across the globe, he added. ''A big part of our technology play is around how we can save energy, bring efficiency to data centre operations... Our solutions can help optimise uptime towards 100 per cent...reduce maintenance cost by 4-10 per cent through an outcome versus activity-based approach, helping increase return on investment and uptime for data centre players in country,'' he said. He added that its solutions also dynamically optimise operating parameters to reduce energy costs. Honeywell also offers solutions that can integrate complex data centre operations into one platform to deliver users with the information they need to create a safer, more secure and resilient infrastructure. In 2020, Honeywell also announced its partnership with Vertiv, a leader in power and thermal solutions for data centres, to expand offerings beyond its existing portfolio in safety, security, and building management systems. As India's data centre industry grows, Honeywell's connected and integrated technology solutions can help meet the larger sustainability goals, Modi said. Many of Honeywell's connected data centre solutions are being developed in India, he noted.

