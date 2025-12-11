Ukrainian Sea Drones Target Russia's Shadow Fleet
Ukrainian sea drones disabled a tanker trading Russian oil in the Black Sea, marking the third such incident involving Russia's 'shadow fleet.' The tanker, under Western sanctions, was severely damaged as Kyiv intensifies efforts to curb Russian oil revenues amidst the ongoing conflict.
In a strategic offensive, Ukrainian sea drones targeted and disabled a Russian oil tanker operating in the Black Sea. The vessel was part of Russia's 'shadow fleet,' accused of bypassing sanctions to facilitate crude exports.
This incident marks the third drone strike on these unregulated ships in the past two weeks, as Kyiv intensifies its strategy to cut off Russian oil revenues amid Western sanctions. The struck vessel, under European Union and British sanctions, suffered critical damage.
The ongoing maritime conflict has heightened war insurance costs for ships navigating the Black Sea. Ukraine's actions follow a broader campaign targeting Russian oil refineries for months, aiming at impeding Moscow's financial channels.
