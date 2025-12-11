Trump Set to Announce Federal Reserve Leader

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett announced on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is poised to select the next leader of the Federal Reserve within the upcoming two weeks.

In an interview on Fox News' 'America Reports,' Hassett, who is a key contender for the Federal Reserve chairmanship, suggested that a significant interest rate adjustment could be on the horizon. 'With stronger data, you could definitely get to 50 basis points or even more,' he remarked, emphasizing the influence of improving economic indicators.

Hassett's comments underscore the administration's approach to monetary policy amidst evolving financial conditions, drawing attention to Trump's forthcoming decision on the pivotal economic role.

(With inputs from agencies.)