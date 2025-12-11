Left Menu

Trump Set to Announce Federal Reserve Leader

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett announced that President Trump will select the new Federal Reserve chair within two weeks. Hassett, a leading candidate for the position, cited the possibility of a 50 basis point adjustment, underscoring the potential impact of recent stronger economic data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 00:06 IST
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett announced on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is poised to select the next leader of the Federal Reserve within the upcoming two weeks.

In an interview on Fox News' 'America Reports,' Hassett, who is a key contender for the Federal Reserve chairmanship, suggested that a significant interest rate adjustment could be on the horizon. 'With stronger data, you could definitely get to 50 basis points or even more,' he remarked, emphasizing the influence of improving economic indicators.

Hassett's comments underscore the administration's approach to monetary policy amidst evolving financial conditions, drawing attention to Trump's forthcoming decision on the pivotal economic role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

