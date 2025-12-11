Todd Combs: The New Force Behind JPMorgan's National Security Push

Todd Combs, a notable hire from Berkshire Hathaway, is set to spearhead JPMorgan Chase's $1.5 trillion national security initiative. Combs, who brings extensive investment experience, will oversee a new division tasked with investing more than $10 billion in companies crucial to U.S. interests.

Aimed at enhancing national economic resilience, the effort will focus on technology, defense, robotics, and other key sectors. It seeks to mitigate policy risks and reduce dependence on foreign vendors for essential resources. The initiative commenced with an investment in Perpetua Resources Corp., showcasing its strategic approach to smaller firms.

JPMorgan's endeavor follows CEO Jamie Dimon's insights during a nationwide tour, highlighting supply chain challenges faced by major defense vendors. The bank plans to leverage its vast financial resources to support industries central to national security, envisaging significant capital infusion into U.S.-based companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)