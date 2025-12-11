City Police Crack Down on Stall Residents Verification
The city police conducted a special verification drive in slum clusters to check residents' credentials. The operation focused on migrants from other states, particularly Assam. Identity documents of 123 individuals were collected for verification to detect suspicious activities and maintain law and order in the area.
In an effort to enhance security and ensure law and order, the city police initiated a special verification drive on Wednesday. The operation targeted the credentials of residents hailing from other states who are currently living in designated slum clusters.
Supervised by senior police officials, the inspection focused on areas known for housing a significant number of migrants, specifically in Khadouli and Bhola Road. Officers discovered most of those checked were originally from Assam.
Police scrutinized identity documents, such as Aadhaar cards, from 123 people across 61 families. This exercise aims to identify suspicious individuals and prevent the use of forged identities. Officials emphasized the regular occurrence of these checks to uphold city safety.
