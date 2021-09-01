Left Menu

Australia's economy slowed in Q2 ahead of lockdown downturn

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 01-09-2021 07:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 07:16 IST
Australia's economy was already slowing in the June quarter before wide-spread coronavirus lockdowns slammed everything into reverse, leaving the country in a desperate race to vaccinate in the hope of opening up to recovery by Christmas.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.7% in the June quarter. That was a step down from 1.9% in the March quarter, but did at least top forecasts of 0.5% and avoided analysts' worst fears of a negative outcome.

Annual growth was the fastest in modern history at 9.6%, but only because the pandemic caused a severe contraction in the June quarter last year, which was dropping from the calculation.

Also Read: Australia will not be able to evacuate as many Afghans as it wants: Morrison

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

