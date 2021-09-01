Real Estate Leader, Amit Kumar Gehlot Bags the Times Excellence Award 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Amit Kumar Gehlot, A young & most admired leader in Indian real estate industry. He is a master in establishing Real estate start-ups from ground zero roundup. Out of his rich 17 years of experience, he dedicated 10 years to the Real estate and has had a superlative record-setting success as a P&L and business & operations Head. He is having indelible reputation for generating inventive business growth for both start-ups and established businesses in a range of real estate market cycles. Times Excellence Awards have been created by OMS (Times Group) to identify, encourage and provide recognition to young entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who have been game-changers in a true sense. It is a platform to celebrate success, recognizing achievements and highlighting individuals who have excelled in their respective industries. These recipients have pushed boundaries while continuously striving hard to achieve milestones that have motivated and inspired others. The event aims to recognize the champions who have done incredibly well in their industries & sectors. The recipients of this recognition belong to various categories like Auto, Retail, Real Estate, Healthcare, E-commerce, FMCG, sports, entertainment, and service Industry to name a few. To recognize these bright minds, a survey was conducted and several entities were assessed. Given the current lockdown situations in multiple states, the awards were held virtually, celebrating the most definitive gathering of change-makers and innovators. Speaking on his spectacular achievement, Amit Gehlot said, “Propertyxpo.com is going to lead the Indian real-estate market, we are an escalating Prop-tech start-up, Prop-tech is the solution to all real-estate problems & we will be the most admired prop-tech company worldwide in next 10 years, The growth trend in real-estate will continue as Indian real-estate market is set the tone for becoming USD 1 trillion in next 9-10 years and eventually helping India to become the 3rd largest economy of the world by 2030. we are committed to provide solutions to A-Z problems of real-estate problems through our platform using cutting edge technology of artificial intelligence machine learning, data science, virtual & augmented reality.” Mr. Gehlot has been known for his research and knowledge acumen in the field of real estate markets, He has helped bridge the gap between technology and real estate via the brand - propertyxpo.com. The new age prop-tech company, propertyxpo.com, is backed by AI/ML. The website has been awarded multiple times as one of the top 10 most promising real estate websites in India. Mr. Gehlot is also known for his real estate trainings. He is the pioneer in conducting on-site project training for large sales teams and training capsules for different projects of different developers. Many developers take his knowledge inputs before launching new project or changing the strategies in current or ongoing projects. He has bagged many renowned awards from developers like TATA Housing, Birla Estates, Godrej Properties, Mahindra Lifespaces, Adani Realty, DLF, Ambience Group, Conscient-Hines and by many more. His contributions to the real-estate industry got much deserved recognition through the Times Excellence Award and he is all set for grabbing many such rewards in times to come. Image: Amit Kumar Gehlot PWR PWR

