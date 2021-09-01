Left Menu

I'm not the kind of entrepreneur who wants to sell, monetize a biz: Marico Chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 12:55 IST
I'm not the kind of entrepreneur who wants to sell, monetize a biz: Marico Chairman
  • Country:
  • India

Amid debate over the government's Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), Marico Ltd Chairman and veteran industrialist Harsh Mariwala on Wednesday said he ''is not the kind of entrepreneur who wants to sell and monetise a business''.

While he did not refer directly to the NMP announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week, Mariwala tweeted, ''I'm not the kind of entrepreneur who wants to sell and monetize a business.'' In his post on the microblogging site, he further said, ''I've always tried to think long-term and build an organization that outlives the people who made it. I hope to leave behind me a legacy that thrives through generations.'' Sitharaman, while announcing the NMP said it would include unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors -- from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads and stadiums, and had asserted that the asset monetisation does not involve selling of land and it is about monetising brownfield assets.

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had slammed the Centre's move to monetise its assets across key sectors, saying the Modi dispensation is selling India's ''crown jewels'' built in the last 70 years and ''gifting'' them to their two-three businessmen ''friends''.

Left parties had also hit out at the NMP claiming that is a plan to ''sell'' India's assets and it will be ''disastrous''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021