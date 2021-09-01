Left Menu

PTI | Albaug | Updated: 01-09-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 16:03 IST
Maha: Raigad gets over 2,900 mm rainfall since June
Maharashtra's Raigad district has recorded over 2,900 mm rains since June 1, which is 93.06 percent of its average annual rainfall, an official said on Wednesday.

The district recorded 83.43 mm rains in 24 hours ending 8.30 am, with Panvel taluka receiving the highest 181.40 mm showers and Poladpur getting the lowest 19 mm, the official said.

As against 3,139.38 mm rainfall recorded from June 1 to September 1, 2020, the district has seen 2,993.15 mm in the same period this year, the official said.

Alibaug has recorded an average annual rainfall of 101.70 percent, which is the highest in the district, while Khalapur has received the lowest 75.07 percent rains, he added.

