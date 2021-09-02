Left Menu

Chaotic U.S. exit likely to crush Afghan economy - Fitch

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 02-09-2021 07:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 07:43 IST
Chaotic U.S. exit likely to crush Afghan economy - Fitch
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Fitch Solutions has forecast a collapse in the Afghan economy and cut its real gross domestic product estimate for growth of 0.4% this financial year to project contraction of 9.7%, with a further drop of 5.2% in the following financial year.

"The highly disruptive manner in which the U.S.'s security forces left the country and the Taliban takeover will mean that the economic pains for the country will be felt acutely over the short term," said analysts in a report from Fitch Solutions, the research arm of Fitch Group.

"The risks to these forecasts are weighted to the downside, given that other economies that have faced similar types of political shocks that have also led to institutional collapse."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides

You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Sli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain foreign substance; Warnings as Southeast Asia's biggest economies ease COVID-19 curbs and more

Health News Roundup: Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021