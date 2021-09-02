Left Menu

Gold futures gain on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 13:42 IST
Gold futures gain on spot demand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 57 to Rs 47,125 per 10 gram in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the October delivery traded higher by Rs 57, or 0.12 per cent, at Rs 47,125 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,171 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold prices traded 0.07 percent higher at USD 1,817.2 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021