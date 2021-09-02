Xebia to hire 2,000 people in tier II cities by 2022
Netherlands-headquartered IT consultancy firm Xebia on Thursday said it is planning to hire 2,000 people in tier-II cities in India by 2022-end. The recruitment will be across functions, Xebia Chief People Officer Glory Nelson said in a statement.Xebia hires candidates right from the graduate level -- including those who are completing their final year of engineering, to the senior-level IT professionals.
- Country:
- India
Netherlands-headquartered IT consultancy firm Xebia on Thursday said it is planning to hire 2,000 people in tier-II cities in India by 2022-end. ''Our current employee strength in India is 3,000, but we are hiring aggressively and will soon add 2,000 people to reach the 5,000-mark by 2022-end.
“All those who relocated to their home towns due to Covid-19 can work with us remotely from their cities as we are starting with work-from-home mode. The recruitment will be across functions,'' Xebia Chief People Officer Glory Nelson said in a statement.
Xebia hires candidates right from the graduate level -- including those who are completing their final year of engineering, to the senior-level IT professionals. ''We are using social media tools for recruiting, including LinkedIn. The online platforms help us identify niche skill-sets in and best fits for our organisation. We also have a well-defined training roadmap that helps in quick on-boarding and absorption with our culture and functional orientation,” Nelson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- roadmap
- Xebia
- Netherlands
- India
- Nelson
ALSO READ
Kohli, BCCI brass 'informally' chat over roadmap for T20 World Cup
Assam cm focuses on roadmap for growth
G7 leaders agrees on roadmap for engagement with Taliban: PM Johnson
NTAGI to soon chalk out roadmap to introduce Zydus Cadila's vaccine in Covid inoculation drive
NTAGI to soon chalk out roadmap to introduce Zydus Cadila's vaccine in Covid inoculation drive