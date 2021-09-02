Left Menu

Sebi moves Supreme Court against SAT order on PNB Housing Fin's Rs 4,000 cr preference issue

PNB Housing Finance on Thursday said capital markets regulator Sebi has approached the Supreme Court against the Securities Appellate Tribunals order in the matter related to the companys Rs 4,000 crore equity capital raise plan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 22:17 IST
Sebi moves Supreme Court against SAT order on PNB Housing Fin's Rs 4,000 cr preference issue
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNB Housing Finance on Thursday said capital markets regulator Sebi has approached the Supreme Court against the Securities Appellate Tribunal's order in the matter related to the company's Rs 4,000 crore equity capital raise plan. Pronouncing its order on August 9, the two-member bench of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) gave a split verdict, saying there was difference of opinion between the members of the bench. SAT directed that its interim order of June 21, 2021 will continue till further orders, restraining PNB Housing Finance from disclosing the voting results by the shareholders on the fund raise plan. The voting was part of a special resolution to seek shareholders' approval for the Rs 4,000 crore equity raise plan of PNB Housing by allotting preference shares and warrants to a handful of investors led by US-based private equity player Carlyle Group. ''It has been brought to our notice that SEBI has filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of India against the order of SAT,'' PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing. The company is examining the appeal filed by Sebi, it added. On May 31, the housing finance company promoted by state-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) had announced the capital raise plan. However, it soon hit a roadblock after a proxy advisory firm red flagged the preference issue, contending it was not in the interest of the promoter and the minority shareholders of the company. Soon after, Sebi intervened and asked the company not to go ahead with the plan until a valuation of its shares is done by an independent registered valuer. PNB Housing Finance had fixed the preference issue price at Rs 390 apiece, much lower than the stock price prevailing at that time. However, the company defended the decision, saying it followed Sebi regulations while fixing the issue price. On Thursday, share of PNB Housing Finance closed at Rs 656.50 apiece on BSE, down 0.68 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021