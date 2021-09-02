Maha: Mysterious boat spotted near Palghar coast

Police and Coast Guard have started probe after an unidentified boat was found stranded off Vasai coast in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said.

The boat -- a mini barge -- was spotted around 10 nautical miles from Builgaon-Kalamb area. It raised red flags as usually fishing boats do not venture in this rocky patch, said a local police official. A small surveillance aircraft was also sent to inspect it but it didn't get a clear view due to bad weather, he said.

Two persons were also seen on board the boat, the police official said, adding that probe was on.

