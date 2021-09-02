Maha: Mysterious boat spotted near Palghar coast
Police and Coast Guard have started probe after an unidentified boat was found stranded off Vasai coast in Maharashtras Palghar district, officials said.The boat -- a mini barge -- was spotted around 10 nautical miles from Builgaon-Kalamb area. It raised red flags as usually fishing boats do not venture in this rocky patch, said a local police official.
Police and Coast Guard have started probe after an unidentified boat was found stranded off Vasai coast in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said.
The boat -- a mini barge -- was spotted around 10 nautical miles from Builgaon-Kalamb area. It raised red flags as usually fishing boats do not venture in this rocky patch, said a local police official. A small surveillance aircraft was also sent to inspect it but it didn't get a clear view due to bad weather, he said.
Two persons were also seen on board the boat, the police official said, adding that probe was on.
