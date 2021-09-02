Left Menu

Maha: Mysterious boat spotted near Palghar coast

Police and Coast Guard have started probe after an unidentified boat was found stranded off Vasai coast in Maharashtras Palghar district, officials said.The boat -- a mini barge -- was spotted around 10 nautical miles from Builgaon-Kalamb area. It raised red flags as usually fishing boats do not venture in this rocky patch, said a local police official.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-09-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 23:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Police and Coast Guard have started probe after an unidentified boat was found stranded off Vasai coast in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said.

The boat -- a mini barge -- was spotted around 10 nautical miles from Builgaon-Kalamb area. It raised red flags as usually fishing boats do not venture in this rocky patch, said a local police official. A small surveillance aircraft was also sent to inspect it but it didn't get a clear view due to bad weather, he said.

Two persons were also seen on board the boat, the police official said, adding that probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

