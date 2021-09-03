Left Menu

Court allows German train drivers' strike to continue

The union, which held two strikes in August, is demanding a 3.2% increase for drivers in addition to a coronavirus bonus of 600 euros ($712.32).

A German court rejected an application by railway company Deutsche Bahn for an injunction against a strike over pay by train drivers' union GdL that paralysed a large part of the country's passenger traffic on Thursday.

The strike, the third and longest in the current wage dispute, has affected freight services since Wednesday afternoon and passenger traffic from early on Thursday. The strike is due to run until Tuesday. Deutsche Bahn earlier said it had been obliged to take action in the courts against GdL "in the interests of our customers," adding that the union seemed to be driven "more by politics" than a desire to improve work conditions.

GdL had rejected an improved pay offer and stepped up industrial action. The union, which held two strikes in August, is demanding a 3.2% increase for drivers in addition to a coronavirus bonus of 600 euros ($712.32). Deutsche Bahn said an improved offer it had made on Wednesday evening had included both the asked-for pay rise, a coronavirus bonus of up to 600 euros and a shortened collective agreement. ($1 = 0.8423 euros)

