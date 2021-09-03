Reliance Industries m-cap goes past Rs 15 lakh cr mark as shares jump

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd jumped to a record Rs 15 lakh crore on Friday, becoming the first domestic company to attain this historic feat. Helped by the gain in its share price, Reliance Industries market capitalization (m-cap) reached Rs 15,14,017.50 crore at the close of trade on the BSE. The market heavyweight stock jumped 4.12 percent to close at Rs 2,388.25 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 4.38 percent to a record Rs 2,394.30. Reliance Industries, the most valued firm by market valuation, was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack. On June 3 this year, Reliance Industries' market valuation crossed the Rs 14 lakh crore mark. The gain in Reliance Industries also helped rally in the BSE 30-share benchmark index which closed above the 58,000-mark for the first time on Friday. Shares of Reliance Industries have gained over 20 percent so far this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)