Trichy Golden Rock Workshop bags 22nd National award for excellence in energy management

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-09-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 19:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop of Southern Railway in Tiruchirappalli has bagged the 22nd National award for excellence in energy management for adopting various energy saving measures.

The award was instituted and presented by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for significant and innovative practices in the energy efficiency sector.

Southern Railway said the 60 year-old Golden Rock Workshop has adopted best energy conservation practices, which led to the reduction of electrical and thermal energy consumption by 25.6 per cent, 28.87 per cent reduction in carbon footprint during the year.

In the movement of coach bogies, energy saving was up to 60 per cent through movement of rail instead of road between workshop and divisions, which also resulted in 67 per cent reduction in CO2. Despite the challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, GOC increased its production by 19.42 per cent, a release said.

CII has been conducting the annual event to recognize and award excellence in energy management among the industrial sector and railway workshops across the country and facilitate sharing of information on best practices and technologies, the release added.

