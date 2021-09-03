Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-09-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 20:55 IST
Train carries 550 tonnes of goods from Bhopal to Bangladesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 550-tonne consignment of items including cotton thread was transported by a 23-wagon special train from Bhopal division of West Central Railway to Benapole in Bangladesh, an official said on Friday.

The freight movement, with took place on August 31, earned the Railways revenue of Rs 29.06 lakh, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Bhopal Sourabh Bandopadhyay told reporters.

He also said a 500-litre capacity medical oxygen plant was commissioned in the railway division's hospital on Independence Day to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, while an automatic coach washing plant, capable of cleaning a 24-coach train in just seven to eight minutes, was installed in Habibganj Coaching Depot.

Plastic bottle crushing machines have been installed in Hoshangabad, Sanchi, Vidisha, Ganjbasoda and Shivpuri stations, while this facility is already operational at Bhopal, Habibganj, Itarsi and Bina stations, he added.PTI MAS BNM BNM BNM

