France to push for deal on tax reform details at next G20 meeting - minister

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 16:45 IST
France will do its best to reach a deal at the next G20 meeting on the technical parameters for global tax reform, which aims to change the way large companies are taxed, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday.

Asked whether he was confident that the new U.S. administration could win U.S. Congress approval on the global tax reform in the short term, Le Marie said that U.S. Treasury head Janet Yellen had showed optimism on the issue.

