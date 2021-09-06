Josh Collaborates with Mzaalo to Enhance Content Engagement for its Users

Josh, India's Largest short-video app to partner with the gamified video platform Mzaalo.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India India's fastest-growing short-video creator app, Josh, has announced an exclusive partnership with Mzaalo, which is a blockchain-based online video streaming app in gamified entertainment. Josh is the first Indian short-video app to have tied up with Mzaalo, and the partnership will last for a year. With this deal, Josh's 115 million monthly active users will be able to access Mzaalo's exclusive content and also get a unique opportunity to engage with the brand.

Josh users will get a chance to engage with the Mzaalo app in a number of ways. If users will download Josh app and login to it, then they will be able to gain premium access to special features of Mzaalo like 'Bid n Win', 'Celeb Virtual Meet and Greet', etc. Mzaalo app rewards viewers for content consumption and Josh app users will be able to avail that through the video app.

Mzaalo's unique content What's more, the Josh users will have access to Mzaalo's content in 10 Indian languages. The streaming app has a library of over 12,000 movies, original series, live TV, and more in the genres of comedy, drama, horror, romance, and action, for adults as well as kids.

Talking about the partnership, Umang Bedi, Co-Founder, Josh, said, ''We constantly strive to deliver world-class, rich content experiences to our many million users on Josh and our partnership with Mzaalo is one such solid opportunity towards enabling them with an entertaining and rewarding experience. We have built Josh as a creator first, consumer-focused and content forward app, and this collaboration comes just at the right time helping us further design unique creative opportunities for our 115+ million userbase.'' Vikram Tanna, COO Mzaalo, said about the partnership, ''We are very excited to partner with Josh and provide the Mzaalo experience to Josh's over-100 million users. Our entertainment ecosystem democratises content access and values user's time and attention. The partnership enables us to broaden our digital footprint by providing a unified experience to users with premium content and rewards. Mzaalo and Josh's applications are both powered by cutting-edge technology. We are certain that this collaboration would be beneficial to both the platforms.” About Mzaalo Mzaalo is a gamified video platform and entertainment ecosystem secured by blockchain. Our media platform is built on trust and transparency for our stakeholders – users, content owners, and advertisers. Mzaalo’s innovative algorithm empowers users to earn rewards that can be spent on merchandise, digital goods, games, and charitable giving.

About Josh Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with 115+ million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) and 56+ million DAUs (Daily Active Users).

