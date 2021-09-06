Left Menu

Biddano raises Rs 17 cr in funding led by Pinterest's Gokul Rajaram  

The new funding will enable Biddano to fulfill strong market demand for its supply chain platform by investing in product, engineering and go-to-market teams to offer more value-added services, improve customer experience, develop new products, and strengthen its leadership in the market, the company said in a statement.The company provides technology to pharma distribution networks to manage supply chain gaps between distributors and chemists.

Healthcare logistics platform Biddano on Monday said it has raised Rs 17 crore in a funding round led by Coinbase and social media firm Pinterest's board member Gokul Rajaram. New investors JPIN, Venture Catalysts UK, Anuj Srivastava and Ramakant Sharma, and existing investors Venture Catalysts and AngelList also participated in the pre-series A1 funding round. ''The new funding will enable Biddano to fulfill strong market demand for its supply chain platform by investing in product, engineering and go-to-market teams to offer more value-added services, improve customer experience, develop new products, and strengthen its leadership in the market,'' the company said in a statement.

The company provides technology to pharma distribution networks to manage supply chain gaps between distributors and chemists. ''Biddano is hiring across various roles and verticals and plans to grow its headcount over the next ten months to 100 from the current 30,'' the statement said.

“Biddano wants to be a one-stop supply-chain solution for all healthcare products in the country, and improve the quality of healthcare by building India's largest healthcare supply chain platform,” said Ashok Yadav, co-founder of Biddano. Biddano claims to serve more than 20,000 pharmacies at present and plans to scale it to over 100,000 in the next 12 months.

