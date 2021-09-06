Timeframes for Fishing Rights Allocation Process announced

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has announced the timeframes for the Fishing Rights Allocation Process (FRAP).

This as Cabinet noted the progress made in the achievement of major milestones in readiness for the 2021 FRAP and the timeframes for the roll-out of rights to fishers.

In a statement on Sunday, the department said the FRAP and the management of commercial fishing rights are an important site for industry transformation. Twelve sectors are due for re-allocation of fishing rights this year.

As part of the FRAP 2020/21 process, the department is reviewing the General Policy on the Allocation of Commercial Fishing rights; the 12 sector-specific policies; the Policy on the Transfer of Commercial Fishing Rights, and the Policy on Fish Processing Establishments (FPEs).

The department will also be reviewing all fees for applications, licences and permits.

The timeframes include conducting socio-economic impact assessment studies which are being taken into account when reviewing policies and allocations to promote profitability, whilst optimising transformation and job creation.

"It also includes the review of the General Policy on the Allocation and Management of Commercial Fishing Rights, the policy on the Allocation and Management of Rights to Operate Fish Processing Establishments and various sector-specific policies for the allocation and management of commercial fishing rights."

The department had earlier revised the FRAP2020/21 project plan to meet the new deliverables and timeframes.

The progress made to date in the roll-out of the FRAP project has placed the department in a position to allocate fishing rights and meet the set deadline of 31 December 2021, with appeals to be finalised in early 2022.

The timeframes from the rollout of FRAP as endorsed by Cabinet are as follows:

Public consultations on policies, application forms and fees: September 2021

Gazetting final policies, application forms and fees: October/November 2021

Opening of the application process: 1 November 2021

Closure of application process: 30 November 2021

Assessment of applications: December 2021

Announcement of final lists, together with the Addendum to the General Published Reasons (GPR): December 2021

Opening of the appeals process: January 2022

"The FRAP 2021 process is committed to allocating resources in a sustainable manner for future generations while also attempting to balance the competing requirements of broadening access, particularly by marginalised groups and small medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), balancing government's priorities of transforming the sector but also ensuring the global competitiveness of South Africa's fishing sector."

The department also remains committed to ensuring the process is transparent and legally defensible.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)