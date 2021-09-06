Left Menu

Sensex, Nifty close at new lifetime highs

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 160 points to close at its fresh lifetime peak on Monday, driven by gains in index majors Reliance Industries and Infosys amid strong global cues and unabated foreign capital inflows.The 30-share index settled 166.96 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 58,296.91.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 16:07 IST
Sensex, Nifty close at new lifetime highs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 160 points to close at its fresh lifetime peak on Monday, driven by gains in index majors Reliance Industries and Infosys amid strong global cues and unabated foreign capital inflows.

The 30-share index settled 166.96 points or 0.29 percent higher at 58,296.91. It touched an intra-day record of 58,515.85.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 54.20 points or 0.31 percent to its new closing record of 17,377.80. During the session, it touched an all-time peak of 17,429.55.

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 percent, followed by Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, and M&M.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank Bank, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

In Asia, bourses in Shanghai Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong ended with significant gains.

Equities in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

''Indian markets started on a positive note following positive Asian markets cues as US Fed's tightening fears cool off following disappointing jobs data and Fed Chairman comments emphasizing the need for stronger jobs data before the central bank would start to unwind its massive bond-buying program.

''During the afternoon session, markets continued to trade in the positive zone as traders continue to get encouragement with regular foreign capital inflows on the back of strong global cues and domestic economic activity,'' said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.80 percent to USD 72.03 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 768.58 crore, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021