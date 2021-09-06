Cargo traffic at major ports rises by 11.43 pc in August

Cargo traffic at the country's major ports rose by 11.43 percent to 57.59 million tons in August over the year-ago period, according to an industry body.

The country's 12 major ports had handled 51.68 million tons of cargo in August last fiscal, the Indian Ports Association (IPA) said in a statement.

India has 12 major ports under the control of the central government -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), VO Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip, and Kolkata (including Haldia).

Mormugao Port registered the maximum cargo growth of 60.47 percent followed by Kamarajar Port (53.73 percent), JNPT (27.03 percent), and Cochin Port (21.84 percent).

Mumbai Port logged 16.86 percent growth while Paradip Port reported 14.34 percent growth in cargo traffic during the month under review.

Besides, Chennai Port and Deendayal ports saw 8.18 percent and 13.96 percent growth, respectively, it said.

Cargo traffic at V O Chidambaranar Port grew 4.99 percent in August 2021, the IPA said.

Visakhapatnam Port, on the other hand, saw a 13.37 percent decline in cargo traffic while SMP, Kolkata Port (including Haldia) reported a 1.04 percent fall and New Mangalore 0.15 percent.

At the same time, Deendayal Port handled the highest traffic volume at 10.334 million tons with 17.94 percent share followed by Paradip with 9.279 million tons (16.11 percent share) and JNPT with 6.02 million tons (10.45 percent share).

Visakhapatnam Port handled 5.118 million tons (8.89 percent share) and Mumbai Port 5.025 million tons (8.73 percent share) of cargo during August, IPA said. Together, these five ports handled around 62 percent of cargo at major ports during August 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)