Left Menu

Seventy-eight Afghanistan evacuees released from ITBP quarantine centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 10:52 IST
Seventy-eight Afghanistan evacuees released from ITBP quarantine centre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seventy-eight people including Afghan nationals, who were evacuated from Afghanistan after Kabul fell to Taliban last month, were on Tuesday discharged from an ITBP facility here after they completed a 14-day quarantine rule in place to check the spread of coronavirus infection. The group includes 53 people from Afghanistan (34 men, nine women and 10 children), and 25 Indians (18 men, five women and 12 children), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.

They were handed over medical certificates and a red rose as they left the facility.

These people were brought to this COVID-19 quarantine facility located in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area on August 24 after they landed here onboard an evacuation flight operated by the Indian Air Force.

The Afghan nationals have been sent to a designated location in south Delhi while the Indians are expected to go to their homes, a senior officer said.

The facility still has 35 people, who returned from Afghanistan, under quarantine that includes 24 Indians and the rest from Nepal.

This group is also expected to be discharged similarly on Wednesday, at the end of their 14-days quarantine period as mandated under existing COVID-19 medical protocol, the officer said.

This ITBP quarantine centre was operationalised last year soon after the outbreak of COVID-19 and it has hosted over 1,200 people including foreigners from at least eight countries till now.

The first batch of Indians and some foreigners returning from Wuhan in China were also quarantined here last year.

The ITBP is a border guarding force under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and it is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control with China apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021