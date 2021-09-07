Thums Up Partners with Jasprit Bumrah

Continues the #PalatDe movement with ICC Men’s T20 World Cup New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Thums Up, Coca-Cola India’s home-grown brand, has partnered with ICC (International Cricket Council) as an exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner. After celebrating real heroism with #PalatDe and #TaanePalatDe campaigns at Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games 2020, Thums Up continues to narrate stories of strength, resilience and heroism through its association with ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the Indian fast bowler – JaspritBumrah. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will take place in UAE and Oman from 17 October till 14 November.

The Coca-Cola Company has a long history of sponsoring major sporting events around the world. The Coca-Cola Company has an eight-decade long association with Olympics, four decades with the FIFA and nearly 25 years with World Cup Rugby. These associations with sporting events underscore the company’s philosophy of endeavoring to be a part of the joyous moments and occasions of its consumers.

Announcing the partnership, Arnab Roy, Vice President and Head-Marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said, “Cricket is a shared passion and one of the most popular sports connecting over a billion Indian fans, across gender, generations and cultures. In-line with our history of partnering with global sporting events and our association with the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics 2020, our strategic partnership with ICC, reinforces our commitment to refresh viewers and enhance their entertainment experiences. The brand continues to pay an ode to the hard work, determination and overcoming of multiple challenges by our players to represent India at such prestigious sporting events. We are proud to welcome JaspritBumrah, one of the best fast bowlers in the world, to the Thums Up family. His struggles and life journey embodies the spirit of the brand and will resonate with sports fans around the world.” Speaking about the partnership, Jasprit Bumrah, said, “I am absolutely delighted to be associated with Thums Up and providing a platform to players to share their journeys and give the nation a chance to celebrate their achievements and uplift their spirits. The brand is focused on associating with global sporting events and saluting the strength and heroism of real people - the players. I believe this is an ideal partnership that brings out the natural connect with cricket fans and showcases the resilience and hard work that players coming from varied backgrounds, put in to overcome their challenges and represent our country.” Through this campaign, Thums Up aims to showcase the arduous journey of JaspritBumrah, who against all odds and undesirable opinions, stays committed and rises up to the occasion, by becoming one of the best bowlers in the world. The campaign also features a similar video which showcases the story of Mohammed Siraj, the Indian fast bowler. It includes a series of videos and related visuals for digital and social media to keep the audiences connected with the ICC Men’s T20 Word Cup. The campaign will also give viewers a chance to meet JaspritBumrah and Mohammed Siraj along with chances to win other exciting prizes. The video campaign effectively aligns with Thums Up’s brand message of ‘real heroism’, resilience and strength against the backdrop of the inspirational tagline - Apni Pace Se, India Ka Game #PalatDe.

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, “We love cricket and we admire the grit, hard work and determination of our players, who overcome everything to play for the country. After Olympics and Paralympics, in the third instalment of the #PalatDe campaign, we will be celebrating the victories of our cricketing heroes over their naysayers” TVC can be viewed here • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsjyzj6pdF4 About The ICC The ICC is the global governing body for cricket. Representing 106 members, the ICC governs and administrates the game and is responsible for the staging of major international tournaments including the ICC Men’s World Cup and Women’s World Cup and the ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups as well as all associated qualifying events.

The ICC presides over the ICC Code of Conduct which sets the professional standards of discipline for international cricket, playing conditions, bowling reviews and other ICC regulations. The Laws of the game remain under the auspices of the MCC.

The ICC also appoints the umpires and referees that officiate at all sanctioned Test matches, One Day International and Twenty20 Internationals. Through the Anti-Corruption Unit it coordinates action against corruption and match fixing.

The ICC Development department works with Associate Members to improve the quality of international cricket, build better cricket systems, get more people playing cricket and grow the game.

About Coca-Cola India Coca-Cola in India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high-quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products – Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola No Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country, with Thums Up and Sprite being the top two selling sparkling beverages.

The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives under World Without Waste, Fruit Circular Economy, water stewardship, women empowerment, and many others.

For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: www.coca-colaindia.com and www.hccb.in PWR PWR

