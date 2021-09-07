KVIC paves way for sustainable self-employment for nine women in Goa

In a unique initiative that will have far-reaching benefits, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has paved the way for sustainable self-employment for nine women in Goa who were under acute distress due to the loss of their loved ones due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Amid grief, despair and livelihood crisis, KVIC has provided these women, who lost the breadwinners for their families, with financial assistance to set up their own manufacturing units under its flagship scheme Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program (PMEGP). This is for the first time in the country that a government agency is creating livelihood support for the vulnerable people affected by the pandemic.

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, on Monday, distributed cheques worth Rs 1.48 crore to these nine women who will start their own manufacturing units like garment stitching, automotive repair, bakery and cake shops, beauty parlour, herbal and ayurvedic medicines and cashew processing units soon. Each of these beneficiaries has been provided loans up to Rs 25 lakh by the Central Bank of India, under the PMEGP Scheme. Also, each of these new units will create employment for at least 8 persons.

KVIC Chairman said these self-employment initiatives would not only financially sustain these families but also create employment for others. He said during the Covid pandemic, KVIC gave a big thrust to local manufacturing and self-employment to sustain families in distress. A large number of youths, women and distressed people from the weaker sections of society were prompted to take up self-employment activities under PMEGP. As a result, these new entrepreneurs will not only sustain themselves financially but will also support many other families by employing them at their new manufacturing units.

(With Inputs from PIB)