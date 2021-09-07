Left Menu

Coal India arm MCL dispatches over 85 rakes of coal to power plants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 18:07 IST
Coal India arm MCL dispatches over 85 rakes of coal to power plants
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned CIL's arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) despatched a total of 85 rakes of coal to power plants on Monday, as against a target of 84 rakes, according to a statement.

The development assumes significance in the wake of the power plants across the country grappling with coal shortages.

''MCL despatched an overall 85 rakes of coal to the power plants, as against a target of 84 rakes,'' the Coal India Ltd (CIL) arm said in the statement.

Raising the bar in supply of coal to the power plants, MCL on Monday despatched over half a million tonne coal to the consumers from its mines in Odisha, the statement said.

MCL exceeded the five-lakh-tonne offtake target by dispatching 5.18 lakh tonne dry fuel to the coal consumers, the statement said.

The supply of coal through the road mode stood at 1.32 lakh tonnes, higher as compared with the target of 99,000 tonnes.

Earlier, on August 30, the company had created a record of the highest-ever coal despatch by the rail mode in a single day.

MCL had despatched 102 rakes from Ib Valey and Talcher Coalfields to various consumers.

MCL supplies about 150 million tonnes of coal to consumers across the country every year.

The company is aggressively implementing first-mile connectivity projects with a capital outlay of Rs 3,600 crore by 2024 for the rapid movement of coal to the consumers.

MCL is operating a fleet of 66 surface miners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021