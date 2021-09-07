Left Menu

U.S. CDC warns against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica, and Brunei

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 22:47 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday warned against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica and Brunei because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The CDC also eased its ratings for the Netherlands, Malta, Guinea-Bissau and United Arab Emirates from "Level 4: Very High" to "Level 3: High." The CDC also raised Australia from "Leve1 1: Low" to "Level 2: Moderate."

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

