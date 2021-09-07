U.S. CDC warns against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica, and Brunei

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday warned against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica and Brunei because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The CDC also eased its ratings for the Netherlands, Malta, Guinea-Bissau and United Arab Emirates from "Level 4: Very High" to "Level 3: High." The CDC also raised Australia from "Leve1 1: Low" to "Level 2: Moderate."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)