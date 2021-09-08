Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 8

- British Airways has said the company could sell its landing slots for short-haul flights from Gatwick airport unless unions agree to a new lower-cost subsidiary. - Director of BBC News and Current Affairs Fran Unsworth has resigned after more than 40 years with the corporation, leaving an opening for the influential role.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Apple Car executive defects to Ford in blow to automotive ambitions https://on.ft.com/38MZq2i - UK watchdog warns Sony music deal could hurt artists https://on.ft.com/2WXMvrY

- British Airways warns it could sell Gatwick slots if deal with unions collapses https://on.ft.com/3DY2qYj - BBC's director of news quits as fresh funding cuts loom https://on.ft.com/38PNLQA

Overview - The head of Apple Inc's car project, Doug Field, has left for Ford Motor Co in a stinging departure.

- The UK competition watchdog, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has raised concerns over Sony's recent $430 million acquisition of London-based independent record label AWAL. - British Airways has said the company could sell its landing slots for short-haul flights from Gatwick airport unless unions agree to a new lower-cost subsidiary.

- Director of BBC News and Current Affairs Fran Unsworth has resigned after more than 40 years with the corporation, leaving an opening for the influential role. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

