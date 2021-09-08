PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Apple Car executive defects to Ford in blow to automotive ambitions https://on.ft.com/38MZq2i - UK watchdog warns Sony music deal could hurt artists https://on.ft.com/2WXMvrY

- British Airways warns it could sell Gatwick slots if deal with unions collapses https://on.ft.com/3DY2qYj - BBC's director of news quits as fresh funding cuts loom https://on.ft.com/38PNLQA

Overview - The head of Apple Inc's car project, Doug Field, has left for Ford Motor Co in a stinging departure.

- The UK competition watchdog, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has raised concerns over Sony's recent $430 million acquisition of London-based independent record label AWAL. - British Airways has said the company could sell its landing slots for short-haul flights from Gatwick airport unless unions agree to a new lower-cost subsidiary.

- Director of BBC News and Current Affairs Fran Unsworth has resigned after more than 40 years with the corporation, leaving an opening for the influential role. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

