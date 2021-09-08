British shares fall as financials, consumer staples drag; Dunelm Group jumps

Left Menu

Smiths Group rose 3.2% to the top of FTSE 100 index after the technology company agreed to sell its medical unit to U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc for $2.4 billion and withdrew its backing for the deal with private equity firm TA Associates.

08-09-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
British shares slipped on Wednesday, dragged by heavyweight financial and consumer staple stocks, while Dunelm Group jumped to the top of mid-cap index after posting upbeat annual results. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.8%, while the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.5%.

Banking shares shed 1.2%, with big lenders Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group slipping 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively, after Morgan Stanley cut its price targets on the stocks. Consumer staples, including Dove soap maker Unilever , spirits maker Diageo and tobacco company British American Tobacco, dropped 1% each to weigh the most on the FTSE 100 index.

Dunelm Group gained 7.2% after the home furnishing retailer forecast 2022 profit before tax ahead of analyst expectations and declared a special dividend of 65 pence. Smiths Group rose 3.2% to the top of the FTSE 100 index after the technology company agreed to sell its medical unit to U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc for $2.4 billion and withdrew its backing for the deal with private equity firm TA Associates.

