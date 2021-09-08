Hundreds of thousands of people will die of tuberculosis left untreated because of disruption to healthcare systems in poor countries caused by the pandemic, a global aid fund said. In a few of the world's poorest countries, excess deaths from AIDS and tuberculosis could even exceed those from the coronavirus itself, the head of the Geneva-based aid body, added.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news

EUROPE * Germany could see a "massive momentum" in new cases in autumn if the vaccination rate does not increase, the head of the Robert Koch Institute said.

* British airports will struggle to cope with Christmas traffic due to the impact of COVID-19 and Brexit border controls, Ryanair's chief executive said. * Spain's healthcare regulator approved on Tuesday a third dose of vaccine for people with severely compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the conventional two-dose inoculation schemes.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan should strive for a new form of capitalism to reduce income disparity that has worsened under the pandemic, former foreign minister Fumio Kishida says.

* Three-quarters of people over the age of 16 in Australia's New South Wales have now had at least their first vaccination dose, the state reported. * South Korea is drawing up a plan on how to live more normally with COVID-19 and expects 80% of adults to be fully vaccinated by late October, health authorities said.

AMERICAS * Severe flooding led to the deaths of 17 people, most of whom had COVID-19, at a hospital in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo, authorities said.

* President Joe Biden will present a six-pronged strategy intended to fight the spread of the Delta variant and increase U.S. vaccinations, the White House said. * Idaho on Tuesday activated "crisis standards of care" to allow for healthcare rationing at hospitals in northern parts of the state due to a surge in COVID-19 patients.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sees technology and climate change as key investment areas for its post-COVID-19 strategy, it said in its 2020 annual review.

* The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Tuesday approved $567 million in emergency support for Tanzania to help it finance a vaccination campaign and meet the health and social costs of the pandemic. * Saudi Arabia re-allowed citizens to travel to United Arab Emirates, Argentina and South Africa starting Sept. 8, state TV reported on Tuesday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Talks are underway with Johnson & Johnson about running a booster trial in South Africa after its vaccine was used in a mass trial of almost half a million health workers in the country, Bloomberg News reported.

* AstraZeneca's chief executive said booster vaccine doses may not be needed for everyone in Britain and rushing into a nationwide rollout of third doses risks piling extra pressure on the National Health Service, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stocks fell from the previous session's record highs and European stocks dropped on caution over the pace of economic recovery, while the dollar hit one-week highs as investors reduced exposure to riskier assets. * The U.S. Federal Reserve should go forward with a plan to trim its massive pandemic stimulus programme despite a slowdown in U.S. jobs growth last month, the president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank James Bullard said.

* Russia may borrow less than planned in the final part of this year thanks to higher-than-expected budget revenues, deputy finance minister said. (Compiled by Juliette Portala and Ramakrishnan M.; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and David Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)