FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sees technology and climate change as key investment areas for its post-COVID-19 strategy, it said in its 2020 annual review. * The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Tuesday approved $567 million in emergency support for Tanzania to help it finance a vaccination campaign and meet the health and social costs of the pandemic.
Hundreds of thousands of people will die of tuberculosis left untreated because of disruption to healthcare systems in poor countries caused by the pandemic, a global aid fund said. In a few of the world's poorest countries, excess deaths from AIDS and tuberculosis could even exceed those from the coronavirus itself, the head of the Geneva-based aid body, added.
EUROPE * Germany could see a "massive momentum" in new cases in autumn if the vaccination rate does not increase, the head of the Robert Koch Institute said.
* British airports will struggle to cope with Christmas traffic due to the impact of COVID-19 and Brexit border controls, Ryanair's chief executive said. * Spain's healthcare regulator approved on Tuesday a third dose of vaccine for people with severely compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the conventional two-dose inoculation schemes.
ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan should strive for a new form of capitalism to reduce income disparity that has worsened under the pandemic, former foreign minister Fumio Kishida says.
* Three-quarters of people over the age of 16 in Australia's New South Wales have now had at least their first vaccination dose, the state reported. * South Korea is drawing up a plan on how to live more normally with COVID-19 and expects 80% of adults to be fully vaccinated by late October, health authorities said.
AMERICAS * Severe flooding led to the deaths of 17 people, most of whom had COVID-19, at a hospital in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo, authorities said.
* President Joe Biden will present a six-pronged strategy intended to fight the spread of the Delta variant and increase U.S. vaccinations, the White House said.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sees technology and climate change as key investment areas for its post-COVID-19 strategy, it said in its 2020 annual review.
* The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Tuesday approved $567 million in emergency support for Tanzania to help it finance a vaccination campaign and meet the health and social costs of the pandemic. * Saudi Arabia re-allowed citizens to travel to United Arab Emirates, Argentina and South Africa starting Sept. 8, state TV reported on Tuesday.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Talks are underway with Johnson & Johnson about running a booster trial in South Africa after its vaccine was used in a mass trial of almost half a million health workers in the country, Bloomberg News reported.
* AstraZeneca's chief executive said booster vaccine doses may not be needed for everyone in Britain and rushing into a nationwide rollout of third doses risks piling extra pressure on the National Health Service, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* World stocks fell from the previous session's record highs and European stocks dropped on caution over the pace of economic recovery, while the dollar hit one-week highs as investors reduced exposure to riskier assets. * The U.S. Federal Reserve should go forward with a plan to trim its massive pandemic stimulus programme despite a slowdown in U.S. jobs growth last month, the president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank James Bullard said.
* Russia may borrow less than planned in the final part of this year thanks to higher-than-expected budget revenues, deputy finance minister said. (Compiled by Juliette Portala and Ramakrishnan M.; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and David Evans)
