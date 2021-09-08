Maharashtra Governor felicitates winners of Maharashtra State Champion Awards for Corona Warriors by NGO HWARF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Humanitarian Welfare and Research Foundation (HWARF) organised the Maharashtra State Champion Awards for Corona Warriors 2020-21 to felicitate real-life heroes and people from different walks of life who did outstanding work for the society during the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards were held at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

HWARF decided to add a tinge of cheer to these trying times by identifying good Samaritans and honour them in the august presence of Honourable Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari - Governor of Maharashtra. Individuals across different walks of lives like Doctors, Nurses & Medical staff, Journalists, Social Workers, Individuals & Companies, and celebrities that rose to the occasion and stood up for the citizens of the country as a beacon of light during such dark times were identified. Along with the Hon'ble Governor, Ms. Christine Swaminathan (Awarded for Social Work) and Ms. Aarti Notiyal (Awarded for Marketing Social Causes) during the pandemic were present on the dais.

On the occasion, addressing all the present Awardees and the dignitaries, Bhagat Singh Koshyari said, "Pandemic has seen so many changes in the society, so many real life heroes have emerged and I am very happy that all of you people thought and contributed for the well being of the society, all your efforts will definitely go a long way and make a difference to people's lives." Christine Swaminathan, Founder, HWARF said, "At HWARF we always believe in doing the good and appreciating the good too and this Event is an initiative to express our gratitude in order to motivate many others to come forward, together we can make a difference and create an impact in making a happier world."

The noble individuals who were felicitated for their work contributing to the society in the fight against COVID were Dr. Vernon Velho, Dr. Shrinivas Chavan, Dr. Vinayak Sawardekar, Dr. Bhushan Wankhede, Dr. Dinesh Kudva & Dr. Chandrika Kudva, Dr. Aniruddha Arjun Malgaonkar, Dr. Ashutosh Khatawkar, Dr. Bharat Pathak, Dr. Pallavi Singh (PT), Mr. Karan Johar, Mr. Daara Patel, Mr. Saurabh Kumar Gupta, Ms. Chhaya Avinash Kubal, Dr. Aneel K Murarka, Mr. Suresh Agrawal, Mr. Rohit Verma, Mr. Bhalchandra G Barve, Mr. S. K. Singh, Mr. Vikas Sharma, Mr. Parag Chhapekar, Mr. Subhash Shankar Pujari, Mr. Yogesh Aadhar Shivde, Mr. Mukund Parshuram Kale, Mr. Sakharam Dhuri, Chef Raghu Ram Reddy, Dr. Raghunath Pavanu Nakade, Mr. Raizn Swaminathan, Mr. Supriya Vijay Waghmare, Ms. Premlata Laxmikant Maurya, Mr. Shashank Dhananjay Rawale, Mr. Santosh Bhagwat Raut, Shri. Pradeep (Raju) More, Ms. Pooja Notiyal, Mr. Sunil Narayan Patil, Mr. Ajit Anil Kulkarni, Prof. Babina S. Shaikh, Mr. Vijay U Doiphode, Ms. Smita R. Gaikwad, Ms. Seema M. Adsul, Ms. Nickole S Fernandes, Ms. Juily Wagle, Ms. Meena Ahir, Ms. Christine Swaminathan & Ms. Aarti Notiyal. Doctors & Healthcare workers from different COVID hospitals, Police personnel, Pharmaceutical & other companies, Philanthropists, Social Workers, Entertainment & Fashion world, High profile Dignitaries & Marketing professionals amongst others that contributed by providing medicines, meals, sponsoring treatments and hospitals and clinics; either by providing financial support, lending resources or promoting COVID related causes.

