Boat carrying dozens sinks in India's northeast, one dead

A boat carrying dozens of passengers sank in India's northeastern state of Assam after a collision with another vessel, and at least one person died, witnesses and officials said on Wednesday.

"I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat. Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. A total of 41 people have either been rescued or swam to safety, Jorhat district chief administrator Ashok Kumar Barman said, adding that one dead body has been recovered so far.

"The number of people on board could have been anywhere between 60 and 120," Burman said. Witnesses at the scene estimated the number of people on board to be about 100.

