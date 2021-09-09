Qatari official says Kabul airport 90% operational, expects gradual reopening
Afghanistan's Kabul Airport is about 90% ready for operations but its reopening is planned gradually, a Qatari official said speaking on the tarmac on Thursday.
There would be a flight on Friday, another Qatari official said speaking to journalists, adding that a flight out from Kabul on Thursday was a regular flight and not an evacuation.
