Left Menu

RSS-affiliated BMS stages protests over rise in fuel prices, inflation

The RSS-affiliated labour union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh BMS said it staged protests across the country on Thursday over the rising prices of fuel and inflation.In Nagpur, the workers of the organisation held a demonstration at Samvidhan Square around 4 pm.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-09-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 17:12 IST
RSS-affiliated BMS stages protests over rise in fuel prices, inflation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The RSS-affiliated labour union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) said it staged protests across the country on Thursday over the rising prices of fuel and inflation.

In Nagpur, the workers of the organisation held a demonstration at Samvidhan Square around 4 pm. Talking to PTI, BMS's all-India secretary Ravindra Himte said the rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders was a matter of concern. ''Decline in industrial activity, unemployment and rise in the prices of essential commodities, especially due to the coronavirus pandemic, have affected the common people badly,'' he said.

He demanded that petroleum products be brought under the purview of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the present system of daily fluctuation of prices be abolished.

The BMS functionary also said that the Centre and the Maharashtra government should bring down the taxes levied on the petroleum products. ''If the government does not take steps to bring down inflation, BMS would intensify its protests in every district,'' he said.

Himte said the BMS held protests across the country over these issues during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021