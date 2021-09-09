RSS-affiliated BMS stages protests over rise in fuel prices, inflation

The RSS-affiliated labour union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) said it staged protests across the country on Thursday over the rising prices of fuel and inflation.

In Nagpur, the workers of the organisation held a demonstration at Samvidhan Square around 4 pm. Talking to PTI, BMS's all-India secretary Ravindra Himte said the rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders was a matter of concern. ''Decline in industrial activity, unemployment and rise in the prices of essential commodities, especially due to the coronavirus pandemic, have affected the common people badly,'' he said.

He demanded that petroleum products be brought under the purview of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the present system of daily fluctuation of prices be abolished.

The BMS functionary also said that the Centre and the Maharashtra government should bring down the taxes levied on the petroleum products. ''If the government does not take steps to bring down inflation, BMS would intensify its protests in every district,'' he said.

Himte said the BMS held protests across the country over these issues during the day.

