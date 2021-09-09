EIB reaffirms support for North Macedonia's green and digital transition

During a visit to Skopje, the European Investment Bank's (EIB's) Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova reaffirmed the Bank's support for a faster recovery in North Macedonia and its green and digital transition. Vice-President Pavlova participated in the Ministry of Finance's annual conference and met with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Minister of Finance Fatmir Besimi, EU Ambassador David Geer and the management board of the Development Bank of North Macedonia. At these meetings, she confirmed the EIB's unwavering commitment to North Macedonia, announcing support for new investments directed towards the recovery of small and medium enterprises, a renewable and diversified energy supply, digitalisation and major infrastructure projects.

As a long-standing partner to North Macedonia, the EIB intends to expand its investments in a number of sectors to increase the country's resilience to future crises and facilitate its economic transition to a greener and more digital model. These projects will bring the country closer to achieving its climate goals and help alleviate severe environmental issues. To boost economic development and prevent job losses, the EIB is looking to support the private sector further thanks to new financing solutions with its long-standing partner, the Development Bank of North Macedonia. Earlier this year, the EIB signed €100 million to help small businesses in the country recover faster, save jobs and adapt to their new circumstances.

EIB Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova, who is responsible for North Macedonia, said: "The EIB Group is a reliable partner to North Macedonia – with €1 billion of lending signed and more strategic investments to come. I would like to reaffirm the EIB's full backing for North Macedonia and the region in helping them achieve their goals and complete their reforms to align with EU policies and the European Commission's enlargement strategy. Also, we stand ready to provide full support to enable the country to take full advantage of the Commission's economic and investment plan."

At the meeting, Prime Minister Zaev emphasised the exceptional cooperation with the EIB in supporting capital investment in infrastructure and other projects that are complementary to the Government's reform policies and overall efforts regarding North Macedonia's integration process in the European Union. The Minister of Finance Fatmir Besimi expressed gratitude for the support given by the EIB on the country's path to EU accession and expressed confidence that the successful cooperation will continue in the future.

The Development Bank of North Macedonia's Chief Executive Kire Naumov said: "The strategic and successful collaboration between the EIB and the DBNM has resulted in €550 million in financial support for the private sector in North Macedonia. With the most recent loan of €100 million, we expect to provide financial support for at least 300 projects conducted by small and medium enterprises in North Macedonia. Alongside the EIB, the DBNM is looking forward to providing even more targeted financial support to small and medium-sized companies in the country."