Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL58 BIZ-RBI-DAS RBI optimistic about 9.5 pc GDP growth estimate for FY22 being met: Das Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said many fast indicators are showing an uptick in economic activity and the Reserve Bank is quite optimistic about its 9.5 per cent GDP growth estimate for FY2021-22 at present. DEL69 BIZ-LD-GOYAL-EXPORTERS-DUES Govt to release Rs 56,027 cr to exporters against pending tax refunds New Delhi:The government on Thursday said it will release Rs 56,027 crore to exporters against pending tax refunds under different export incentive schemes.

DEL47 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher in volatile trade Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty managed to end in positive territory after fighting bouts of volatility on Thursday as investors followed risk-off mode in global markets.

DEL76 AVI-LD MRO POLICY Govt announces new MRO policy for civil aviation space; seeks to attract investments New Delhi: To attract more investments, the civil aviation ministry on Thursday announced a new policy for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services that includes leasing of land through open tenders and abolishing royalty charged by the AAI.

DEL50 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee recovers 10 paise to end at 73.50 as stocks gain, dollar falters Mumbai: The rupee snapped its three-day losing streak to close 10 paise higher at 73.50 against the US dollar on Thursday following recovery in the domestic equities and losses in the dollar in overseas markets ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting.

DCM70 BIZ-LD-FORD-PLANTS Ford pulls the plug on vehicle production in India, to sell only imported models New Delhi: After nearly three decades of struggling to make a mark in India, US auto major Ford Motor Co on Thursday said it will stop vehicle production at its two plants in the country and will sell only imported vehicles going ahead as part of a restructuring exercise.

DCM54 AVI-AIRINDIA BIDS AI sale: Scindia says deadline for financial bids will remain Sep 15 New Delhi: As the government moves ahead with Air India disinvestment, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said the deadline for submission of financial bids will be September 15, indicating that there will be no extension for submitting the bids.

DCM26 BIZ-FINMIN-STATES FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr to 17 states as revenue deficit grant New Delhi:The Finance Ministry on Thursday said it has released the sixth monthly instalment of revenue deficit grant of Rs 9,871 crore to 17 states.

DEL38 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold tumbles Rs 196; silver tanks Rs 830 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Thursday tumbled Rs 196 to Rs 45,952 per 10 gram amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)