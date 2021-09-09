Road ministry to take 'advance action' for removal of accident spots on NHs

The road ministry on Thursday said it will take advance action for removal of accident spots on national highways as identified by state police departments without waiting for converting them into black spots after accidents.

According to the ministry circular, road accident black spot is a stretch of national highway of about 500 metre in length in which either five road accidents (in all three years put together involving fatalities/grievous injuries) took place during the last three calendar years or ten fatalities (in all three years put together) took place during the last three calendar years.

''All executive, implementing agencies of the road ministry has taken up task of removal/rectification of all identified road accident black spot from national highways on priority which will save loss of precious human lives/resources,'' it said in a notification. However, the ministry said ''there are many road accident spots on national highways (NHs) observed by state police departments every year which are although not qualified to be declared as road accident black spots as the number of fatal accidents / casualties at these locations are less, but these accident spots may be in the process of becoming vulnerable to black spots'', it added.

''There is an immediate need to take up road safety improvement measures at these accident spots to prevent them in converting to road accident black spots,'' it said.

In order to prevent such accident spots becoming vulnerable black spots by causing more accidents, the ministry said it has decided to take proactive action by studying the reasons of accident/fatality for all such locations and to take up necessary engineering measures, if so required. The ministry said it has been decided that the respective regional officers shall establish a system of receiving/obtaining a copy of filled up road accident recording form for all incidents accidents/fatality on national highway from the respective police station on real time basis, study the road condition, whether condition, collision type details recorded in the form and conduct a first-hand analysis to understand the reasons behind accidents/fatalities. ''Action on engineering remedial measures or detailed safety audit may be taken up based on such outcome of analysis. Immediate cautionary measures for alerting road users at such spots shall be taken by undertaking site inspections and conducting Road Safety Audit,'' it added.

According to the ministry, in case there are non-engineering reasons for the accidents/fatalities needing social attention/efforts, the analysis shall be sent to concerned district magistrate and state head of traffic police for necessary action. A total of 3,66,138 road accidents occurred in India during the calendar year 2020, causing 1,31,714 deaths, as per government data.

