CCI approves acquisition of Inflow Technologies by Savex Technologies

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the acquisition of Inflow Technologies Private Limited by Savex Technologies Private Limited.

The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of Inflow Technologies Private Limited (Inflow) by Savex Technologies Private Limited (Savex).

Savex is engaged in the distribution of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) products in India, largely catering to the consumer and mixed segment. It functions as an intermediary between original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) / original brand manufacturers and the large scale resellers, value added resellers, wholesalers, system integrators, e-commerce networks, etc.

Inflow is a distributor of ICT products, largely catering to the enterprise segment. It functions as an intermediary between technology vendors / OEMs and largescale service providers, resellers, value added resellers and system integrators.

