PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 21:01 IST
Mondelez India, makers and bakers of snacking brands as – Cadbury Dairy Milk, Bournvita, and Oreo among others, on Thursday announced to enter into the snack bar category.

Through Cadbury Fuse Fit, it aims to develop the current niche and growing snack bar segment, with evolving consumers who choose alternatives in daily snacking, a Mondelez India statement said.

Commenting on the development Mondelez India Senior Director – Marketing Anil Viswanathan said: ''Consumers are now increasingly looking for on-the-go snacks that could be for mid-morning hunger, mental stimulation or even to break fatigue, as they spend the most time at home. With that, they are also making discerning snacking choices that deliver both – goodness & taste – a pandemic-infused change that is here to stay. '' “By extending our play into this niche segment, with Cadbury Fuse Fit, we are set to yet again bring alive our vision to empower our consumers with more choice and solidify brand love for our products,” he said.

***** Tata Consumer Products associates with India Plastics Pact as founding member *Tata Group FMCG arm Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Thursday said it has signed up as a founding member of the India Plastics Pact.

The India Plastics Pact is a collaboration between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and WWF India that brings together multiple stakeholders to set time-bound target-based commitments to transform the current linear plastics system into a circular plastics economy.

The pact seeks to transform the entire plastics value chain through public-private collaboration and to work towards ambitious collective targets for change by 2030. Commenting on the development, TCPL Chief Operating Officer Ajit Krishnakumar said: “At Tata Consumer Products, sustainability lies at the core of our overall business approach and we are happy to partner with other stakeholders to help transform the plastics value chain. Creating a circular economy in plastics is a key part of our sustainability strategy and we look forward to making a positive impact.” PTI KRH SHW SHW

