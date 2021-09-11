Left Menu

Salil Kumar given additional charge as CMD MECON for three months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 14:39 IST
Salil Kumar given additional charge as CMD MECON for three months
  • Country:
  • India

Salil Kumar has been given the additional charge as CMD of the state-owned consultancy company MECON for an initial period of three months, according to an official notification.

The decision has been taken after the acting MECON Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Atul Bhatt was appointed as the CMD of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL).

''With the approval of the competent authority, the additional charge of the post of CMD, MECON, is assigned to Salil Kumar, Director (Projects) for initial period of three months with effect from relieving of Atul Bhatt, CMD, MECON to join the post CMD, RINL or till a regular incumbent joins the post, or until further orders,'' the Ministry of Steel said in an order dated September 10.

In its September 2 order, the ministry had informed Atul Bhatt's appointment as CMD of Visakhapatnam-based RINL, a company which has already been put by the government in the list of central public sector companies that would be taken up for strategic disinvestment.

Bhatt is yet to assume charge as CMD of RINL.

While, RINL is a special steel-making player operating a 7.3-million tonne (MT) steel plant in Andhra Pradesh, Ranchi-headquartered MECON offers a full range of services required to set up a project from concept to commissioning including turnkey execution.

Both are public sector companies functional under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021