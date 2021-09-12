Pandemic prompting professionals to rethink their career paths: Amazon India survey

The pandemic is prompting professionals in the country to rethink their career paths with many looking at switching industries as well as upskilling themselves to advance in their careers, according to a survey commissioned by Amazon India.

The e-commerce major commissioned a survey to gauge the pulse of the impact of COVID-19 on jobs and future career plans among Indian professionals. The survey was conducted by Morning Consult in August and covered 1,000 professionals across India.

About 59 percent of the respondents said they were actively searching for a job.

More than one in three (35 percent) respondents said they saw their pay cut as a result of COVID-19, while 68 percent said they are looking to switch industries as a result of COVID-19.

One in three (33 percent) respondents said they are looking for a new job right now where ''they can do more meaningful work''.

The survey found 51 percent of the Indian job-seeking adults were interested in pursuing opportunities in industries they do not have experience in. About 55 percent said compensation is a major factor they look for when applying for a job.

Job security is also a major priority for 56 percent of Indian professionals following the pandemic.

''For half of the Indian professionals (49 percent), opportunities that will help them learn and develop are a high priority when considering a job. For 47 percent of Indian professionals, having a safe workplace environment is a high priority when considering a job,'' the survey said.

Interestingly, 75 percent of respondents said they are concerned their current set of skills will become outdated in five years.

About 90 percent said they are interested in learning new and transferable career skills, and 74 percent said this interest was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''The study underlines the changing concerns, aspirations,, and interests of Indian job seekers, particularly brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic. Professionals are looking at broadening the industries and skillsets to stay relevant in the changing job market,'' Amazon India said in a statement on Sunday.

In terms of skill sets, 45 percent said they believe technical and digital skills are essential for career advancement; and around 38 percent believe marketing skills are important for career advancement.

About 76 percent said they are already given support through additional training offered by their employers and 93 percent of them have already utilized this training. About 97 percent said they would like more job training to be offered.

Amazon, which has committed to creating 20 lakh direct and indirect jobs in India by 2025, recently announced 8,000 direct job openings across 35 cities in the country, spread across consumer, corporate, technology, customer service, and operations roles. Amazon India is also hosting its first-ever Career Day in India on September 16.

