Six die in road accident in Karnataka

At least six people were killed and several others were injured in an accident involving a jeep and a lorry at Marinayakanahalli in Chintamani taluk here, police sources said on Sunday.

Among the dead are two women and four men.

According to police, more people were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

They said the number of casualties may go up.

Police officers and Chintamani MLA J K Krishna Reddy have visited the spot.

