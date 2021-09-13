BUZZ-Valneva tumbles after UK cancels COVID-19 vaccine contract

** U.S.-listed shares of French vaccine maker plunge 37.4% to $29.32 premarket; among the top three pct losers among U.S. stocks ** VALN says the UK government canceled a 1.4 bln euro ($1.65 bln) supply deal for its VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine candidate

** Co says UK government has alleged VALN is in breach of its deal obligations; however, co denies allegations without giving further details ** Adds it is continuing its development plan for VLA2001; expects results from ongoing UK pivotal trial in Q4

** Stock has risen 77.2% from its IPO price of $26.41 in May ($1 = 0.8484 euros)

