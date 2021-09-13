Left Menu

BUZZ-Valneva tumbles after UK cancels COVID-19 vaccine contract

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 18:01 IST
BUZZ-Valneva tumbles after UK cancels COVID-19 vaccine contract
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

** U.S.-listed shares of French vaccine maker plunge 37.4% to $29.32 premarket; among the top three pct losers among U.S. stocks ** VALN says the UK government canceled a 1.4 bln euro ($1.65 bln) supply deal for its VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine candidate

** Co says UK government has alleged VALN is in breach of its deal obligations; however, co denies allegations without giving further details ** Adds it is continuing its development plan for VLA2001; expects results from ongoing UK pivotal trial in Q4

** Stock has risen 77.2% from its IPO price of $26.41 in May ($1 = 0.8484 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021